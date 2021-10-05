Gala Trading 33.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Gala has a market capitalization of $777.87 million and approximately $210.88 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 920.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,305.52 or 0.08600285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00053986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00277531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00114157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

