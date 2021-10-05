Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GLXZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 million, a P/E ratio of 213.11 and a beta of 1.64. Galaxy Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

