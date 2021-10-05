GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Gap Down to $25.62

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $24.89. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $695.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 81.07%. The business had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

In other news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

