GamerCoin (GHX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.00 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $15.00 million and $697,095.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00108552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00138017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,329.43 or 1.00078424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.91 or 0.06644495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002697 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

