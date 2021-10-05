Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of GNENF traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. 14,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

