Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of GNENF traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. 14,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $23.37.
