Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $155.26 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.11.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Garmin to $171.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

