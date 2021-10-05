GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.93

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.93 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 101.20 ($1.32). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33), with a volume of 541,367 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 341.00 and a quick ratio of 341.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.93. The stock has a market cap of £899.85 million and a P/E ratio of -63.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.66%.

In other news, insider Dawn Crichard purchased 24,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £24,951.75 ($32,599.62).

About GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

