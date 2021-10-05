Genaro Network Price Up 28.1% This Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a market cap of $4.10 million and $7.53 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.57 or 0.08232564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00053281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00260181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00111720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013035 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

