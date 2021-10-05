General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $105.12

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.12 and traded as high as $107.08. General Electric shares last traded at $104.90, with a volume of 7,623,248 shares changing hands.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $3,134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 21.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,075,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,914,000 after buying an additional 1,586,189 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 875.6% during the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 811,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 728,026 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 135,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 207.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 417,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 281,655 shares in the last quarter.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

