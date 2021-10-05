General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 3.2% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 172.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 58.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,451,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,395,000 after acquiring an additional 908,475 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,778 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.43. 25,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

