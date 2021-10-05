Genesis Shards Market Cap Tops $2.29 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $32,807.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00104635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00139425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,364.79 or 1.00500253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

