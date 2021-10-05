Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,305.96

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,305.96 ($69.32) and traded as high as GBX 5,395 ($70.49). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,255 ($68.66), with a volume of 204,129 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,739.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,305.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

In other Genus news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($73.36), for a total value of £1,123,000 ($1,467,206.69).

Genus Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

