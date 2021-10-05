Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue upgraded Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getinge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.39. 253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618. Getinge has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.47 million for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getinge will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

