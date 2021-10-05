Giant Price Tops $0.0154 on Top Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 347.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market capitalization of $272,045.38 and $137.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Giant has traded 425.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00020845 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001130 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 17,717,788 coins and its circulating supply is 17,680,292 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

