Gitcoin Price Reaches $8.29 on Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Gitcoin has a market cap of $117.71 million and $15.83 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $8.29 or 0.00016616 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.76 or 0.08483556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00268066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00113889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

