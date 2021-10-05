Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce $34.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $138.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $139.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $149.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $151.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 95,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

