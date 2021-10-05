Global Social Chain (GSC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $34,697.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00052560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00253456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00110982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

