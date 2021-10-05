Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 307,750 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,441,000 after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 176,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

