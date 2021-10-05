Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA XYLD traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,907. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

