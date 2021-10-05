Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 857,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Globant by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Globant by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

GLOB stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,535. Globant has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $332.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

