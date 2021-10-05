Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,631 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.52. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $163.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

