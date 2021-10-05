Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Hostess Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $19,428,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 276.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 1,114,347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,600,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 757,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

TWNK stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.