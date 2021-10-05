Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 98,610 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

