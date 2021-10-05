Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,558 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

NYSE NI opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

