Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ingredion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ingredion by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Ingredion by 0.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 46,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

