Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

