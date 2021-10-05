Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.06 Million in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after buying an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $38,829,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after buying an additional 922,590 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after buying an additional 878,469 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

