Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 865,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,926,000 after acquiring an additional 212,604 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 655.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,552.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

AGZ opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $121.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.54.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.