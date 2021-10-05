Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $564.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $607.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.