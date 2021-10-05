Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $172.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.