Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,904 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $139,136,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after buying an additional 639,741 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

