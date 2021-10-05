Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,710 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $285.28 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $302.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.90.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.