Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 633 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.46 and a 1 year high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

