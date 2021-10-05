Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.01 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after purchasing an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after buying an additional 364,125 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $427,331,000 after purchasing an additional 989,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $377,370,000 after acquiring an additional 416,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 132.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.