Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Altra Industrial Motion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after acquiring an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

