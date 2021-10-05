Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $10.47

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $10.89. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 4,338 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOGL. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

