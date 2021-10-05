Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.95

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.20 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 57,822 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.24. The company has a market cap of £12.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

About Goldplat (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

