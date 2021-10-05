Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Reaches $0.0030

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $827,913.10 and approximately $43.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00088484 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 271,864,973 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

