GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 6.1%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.39. Approximately 18,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,981,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.65.

The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of -49.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $1,506,824.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 947,164 shares valued at $39,258,771. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GoodRx by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after purchasing an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

