Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.35% of Goosehead Insurance worth $16,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSHD opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $3,154,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,583 shares of company stock worth $27,418,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

