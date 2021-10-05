Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $227,360.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $451,146.25 and $227,360.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 920.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,305.52 or 0.08600285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00053986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00277531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00114157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

GUM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

