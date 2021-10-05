Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

