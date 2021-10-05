Graham Harris Buys 50,000 Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Graham Harris bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,000.

Shares of ML stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,821. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.42 and a 1-year high of C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 58.52 and a quick ratio of 57.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

