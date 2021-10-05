Gran Tierra Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 35,011 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 1,991 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,607,324. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $343.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.28.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,483 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

