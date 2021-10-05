Gran Tierra Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 35,011 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 1,991 call options.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,607,324. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $343.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.28.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
