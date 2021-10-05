Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in September

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the August 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 405.0 days.

GRNNF stock remained flat at $$27.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

