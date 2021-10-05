Graphlinq Protocol Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and approximately $858,836.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.46 or 0.08281435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.17 or 0.00257968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00112136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

