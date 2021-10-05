Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 15,400 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after buying an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 953,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KC stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

