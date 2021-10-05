Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $95,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Celsius stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

