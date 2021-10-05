Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Ultra Clean worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,341.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

