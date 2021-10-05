Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,760 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 15,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vontier by 344.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,256,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

VNT opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

